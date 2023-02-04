QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.94. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $184.00.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

