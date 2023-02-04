QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $72,335.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $72,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,307.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $66,300.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $192,015.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $64,855.00.

QuantumScape Stock Down 4.9 %

QS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. 9,357,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 5.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

QS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

