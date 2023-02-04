Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $142.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

