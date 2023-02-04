Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Trading 43.4% Higher

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 43.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 43,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 8,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Rail Vision Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Rail Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.