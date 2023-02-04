Rational Advisors LLC Sells 674 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 187,364 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

COMT stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $8.398 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -405.31%.

