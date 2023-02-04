Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.79. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 214,936 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Insider Activity

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%.

In other news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brandon Solano purchased 24,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.49% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

