Raymond James Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. CSFB increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.38.

TSE CG opened at C$8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.89.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$233.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$349,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,179.22. In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$349,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,179.22. Also, Director Michael S. Parrett purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$196,826.70.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

