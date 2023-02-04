Raymond James Comments on Russel Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.64. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.64.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$32.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$36.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.07%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

