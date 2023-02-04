Raymond James Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. Bank of America raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.02.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE HBM opened at C$7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$393.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.