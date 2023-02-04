Raymond James Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. Bank of America raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.02.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
TSE HBM opened at C$7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74.
Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals
In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
