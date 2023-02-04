Raymond James Lowers iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $828.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. iStar has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,992,000 after buying an additional 1,383,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,251,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,710,000 after buying an additional 1,137,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after buying an additional 37,440 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 5,898.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,364,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after buying an additional 2,324,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,627,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after buying an additional 132,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

