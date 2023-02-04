Raymond James Lowers iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
iStar Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of iStar stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $828.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. iStar has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $26.71.
Institutional Trading of iStar
About iStar
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
Featured Articles
