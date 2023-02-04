Raymond James Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Mining from a sector perform overweight rating to an underperform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CSFB decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.00.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.71 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

