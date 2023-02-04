Raymond James Trims Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Target Price to $126.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $107.66 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

