Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. Rayonier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:RYN traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 671,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $629,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Rayonier by 5.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rayonier by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,951,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,433,000 after buying an additional 73,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

