Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.00

Shares of Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 28.15 ($0.35). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.36), with a volume of 116,973 shares trading hands.

Real Estate Investors Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.07 million and a P/E ratio of 414.29.

Real Estate Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a GBX 0.44 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Real Estate Investors

About Real Estate Investors

In other Real Estate Investors news, insider Marcus Daly acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($345,807.09).

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

