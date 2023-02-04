ReddCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,824.92 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and $13,824.92 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00424903 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014646 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017890 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

