Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.05-$10.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.02-10.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.20.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $165.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.