Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.26

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.26 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 60.40 ($0.75). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 59.20 ($0.73), with a volume of 845,431 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of £309.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53.
Regional REIT Company Profile
Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.
