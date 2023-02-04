Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black Acquires 25,000 Shares

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) Director John Ernest Black acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436,053 shares in the company, valued at C$2,748,842.40.

Regulus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41. Regulus Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Regulus Resources alerts:

About Regulus Resources

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.