Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black Acquires 25,000 Shares

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) Director John Ernest Black acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436,053 shares in the company, valued at C$2,748,842.40.
Regulus Resources Stock Performance
Shares of REG stock opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41. Regulus Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.
About Regulus Resources
