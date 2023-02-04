Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on February 28th

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $17.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 3.1 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $97.61 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

