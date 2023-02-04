Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Down 0.9%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 204,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 234,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Reliq Health Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$104.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

