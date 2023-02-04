Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 2,828 ($34.93) to GBX 2,800 ($34.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,810 ($34.70) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,000 ($24.70) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.30) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
RELX stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.24.
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
