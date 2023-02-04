RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RNR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

RNR traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $206.11. 347,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.43. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $212.57. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

