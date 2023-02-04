Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Jennifer Hyman Sells 7,737 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $34,893.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rent the Runway Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RENT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 739,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $295.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
Featured Stories
