Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Jennifer Hyman Sells 7,737 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $34,893.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 739,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $295.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. True Signal LP acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Rent the Runway by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

RENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

