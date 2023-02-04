Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.16 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Request has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $110.20 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019215 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004187 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00225431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1092524 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,135,982.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars.

