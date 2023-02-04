Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.11

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$89.11 and traded as high as C$89.94. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$89.92, with a volume of 667,444 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. The company has a market cap of C$27.73 billion and a PE ratio of 22.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.35.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.0900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.736 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In related news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

