Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Price Up 32.4%

Shares of Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) rose 32.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 112,476 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 44,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

