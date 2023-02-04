Reviewing Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) and Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Varonis Systems and Skillsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 2 10 7 0 2.26 Skillsoft 0 1 3 0 2.75

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus target price of $29.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Skillsoft has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Skillsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -30.31% -24.11% -12.37% Skillsoft -108.77% -5.96% -2.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Varonis Systems and Skillsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.7% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Skillsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Skillsoft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Varonis Systems and Skillsoft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $390.13 million 7.46 -$116.86 million ($1.27) -20.80 Skillsoft $567.39 million 0.57 -$96.07 million ($4.04) -0.49

Skillsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillsoft has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skillsoft beats Varonis Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. In addition, it provides various platform capabilities, such as open platform, custom channels and journeys, administrator-promoted content, and flexible assignments, tracking and in-depth reporting, training groups, and records management. Further, the company offers learning management systems and talent management software. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

