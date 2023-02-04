Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €233.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($288.04) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

RHM stock opened at €227.50 ($247.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €203.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €178.92. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €77.90 ($84.67) and a 1 year high of €227.90 ($247.72).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

