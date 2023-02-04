Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 1,232 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,285 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL opened at $250.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $349.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

