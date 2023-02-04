Riverwater Partners LLC Buys 4,276 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Crocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 77.0% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

