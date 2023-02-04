Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 291 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $794.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $824.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $769.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.21.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.