Riverwater Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 137.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

KRBN stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94.

