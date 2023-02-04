Riverwater Partners LLC Has $372,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.29. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $127.89.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

