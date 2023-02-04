Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $236,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 309.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 10.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 22.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $156.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.45. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $165.45. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Stories

