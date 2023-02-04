Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $251,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 689,497 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,930.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 597,013 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $88,414,000 after purchasing an additional 587,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 88.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after buying an additional 518,679 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.09 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

