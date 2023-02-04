Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) traded up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc is engaged in the provision of logistics services. It operates a network of leased service centers and third-party pickup and delivery agents across the United States. The company was founded in February 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

