Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 46,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$18,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,749,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,099,856.80.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 9,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,050.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,400.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,075.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 13,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,720.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 4,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,560.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE NHK traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.42. The company had a trading volume of 153,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,813. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

