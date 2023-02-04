Robert W. Baird Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $165.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.50.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $159.61 on Tuesday. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.