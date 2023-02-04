Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,260 Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

