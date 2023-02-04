Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 214,692 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals makes up approximately 1.0% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 508,852 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 49,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO opened at $6.44 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.