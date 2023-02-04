Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,354 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund accounts for approximately 1.9% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000.

NBH opened at $11.10 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

