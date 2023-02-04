Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mason Industrial Technology worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,736,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 913,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 527,616 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 734,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 331,767 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MIT opened at $10.14 on Friday. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

