Robinson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,542 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVII. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,768,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,613 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,558,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 697,195 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 1,347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVII opened at $10.06 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

