Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.80 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56.

