Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 13,791 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFM. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period.

Shares of RFM stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

