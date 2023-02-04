Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 13,791 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFM. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of RFM stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $20.74.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Profile
The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (RFM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.