Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 78,179 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 78,179 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $49,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HIO opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

