Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes $461,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHN opened at $11.01 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.