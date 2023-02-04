Robinson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,055 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2,396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 506,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 128,755 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

