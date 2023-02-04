Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after purchasing an additional 488,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 856,076 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,639,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 232,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Articles

