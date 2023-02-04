Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives $1,833.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,833.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

Shares of RKWBF stock opened at $274.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.25. Rockwool A/S has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $486.71.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

